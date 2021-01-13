Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning January 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born on January 16, 1946, in Rimersburg. He was the son of Clair and Edna (Adams) Jordan.

Larry graduated from Union High School in 1965. He married Karen Radaker on March 15, 1969; 51 years of marriage.

Larry was a Veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. He was employed by Bracken Construction Company, Jordan Pennzoil and PennDot, where he retired from in 2007.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, cars, old and new, spending time with his family, attending his grandkids activities, visiting with friends, and his Thursday evening dinner club.

Larry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg, the VFW Post 7132, the Rimersburg Cemetery Board Association, and the Clarion Lodge Free and Accepted Masons, No. 277.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Jordan of Rimersburg; a daughter, Jana Smith and her husband Ryan of Kane; a son, Jason Jordan and his wife Staci of Rimersburg; a sister, Valerie Hile and her husband Lee of Rimersburg; and six grandchildren, Raegan and her fiancé Josh Lance, Hunter, Brock, Gage, Alia, and Cole.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.

Larry’s family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg. Funeral services will be held at the Rimersburg United Methodist Church on Friday January 15, 2021, with the Rev. John Bargar, Pastor of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church, officiating. Additional viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the VFW Post 7132 Rimersburg, PA, 16248 or the Rimersburg United Methodist Church, 399 Main St, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Due to Coronavirus, masks are required.

