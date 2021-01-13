Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer.

Born on September 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn “Jello” and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.

She married the late Gary Brinker on August 29, 1969.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Melissa and DJ Persing of Franklin; four sons, Burton Brinker of Silver Spring, MD; Bruce Brinker of Hawthorn, Ben and Nicki Brinker of Distant, and Brandon & Brandy Brinker of New Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Ty, & Clare Marie, Garrett, Ryan, Noah, Hadon, Cole, Haley, Avery, Gregory and Ravenna.

Linda is also survived by her friend and companion Dave Slaugenhoup.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her three brothers, Joey, Tom, and Fred Lehner, as well as her son, Matthew Paul Brinker. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Linda graduated from Fairview Township Karns City Joint High School in 1966. She graduated from Clarion University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, gaining her teacher’s certificate. She worked for the Riverview Intermediate Unit in Clarion for many years as a substitute. She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, where over the years she was a religious education teacher and member of the team that prepared meals for funerals. She was gifted with the ability to bake, cook, & sew, and enjoyed shopping for good deals. She was most importantly, a Mom who had six kids and was home to bake cookies.

She sacrificed for her children, a priceless gift. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren and her friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, from 10 am – 12 pm at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm on Friday. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Masses be said in Linda’s name or memorial donations may be sent to help homeless veterans (https://www.voa.org/blog/top-five-charities-that-help-homeless-veterans).

Online condolences may be sent to Linda’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.