 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Local Man Accused of Sideswiping Two Vehicles, Driving Away

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsPRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was cited following a hit-and-run incident where he allegedly sideswiped two vehicles, then drove away.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 8:13 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 40-year-old Scott M. Penatzer, of Tionesta, was operating a 1990 GM vehicle traveling in the northbound lane of State Route 62, just west of Strawn Drive when his vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and sideswiped a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 63-year-old Richard R. Bonnett, of Butler.

Following the initial impact, police say Penatzer’s vehicle swerved back into the northbound lane and continued traveling north, then crossed the center line again, and sideswiped a 2001 GM Sierra, operated by 71-year-old David R. Boston, of New Castle, before continuing north.

Both Bonnett and Boston immediately pulled off the roadway and stopped following the incident.

Bonnett and his passenger, identified as 62-year-old Terri L. Bonnett, of Butler, were using seat belts and were not injured.

Boston and his passenger, whose name was not released, were also not injured.

The Silverado and the Sierra were driven from the scene under their own power.

According to police, there was also one witness present.

Penatzer was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.