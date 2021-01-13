Local Man Accused of Sideswiping Two Vehicles, Driving Away

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was cited following a hit-and-run incident where he allegedly sideswiped two vehicles, then drove away.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 8:13 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 40-year-old Scott M. Penatzer, of Tionesta, was operating a 1990 GM vehicle traveling in the northbound lane of State Route 62, just west of Strawn Drive when his vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and sideswiped a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 63-year-old Richard R. Bonnett, of Butler.

Following the initial impact, police say Penatzer’s vehicle swerved back into the northbound lane and continued traveling north, then crossed the center line again, and sideswiped a 2001 GM Sierra, operated by 71-year-old David R. Boston, of New Castle, before continuing north.

Both Bonnett and Boston immediately pulled off the roadway and stopped following the incident.

Bonnett and his passenger, identified as 62-year-old Terri L. Bonnett, of Butler, were using seat belts and were not injured.

Boston and his passenger, whose name was not released, were also not injured.

The Silverado and the Sierra were driven from the scene under their own power.

According to police, there was also one witness present.

Penatzer was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

