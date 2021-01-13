Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville passed away January 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.

Lorena was born November 6, 1948, in McDonald, PA, she was the daughter of Thomas and Ruth Ross Bell.

Lorena married Willard “Bill” Glenn on February 5, 1966, together the couple had two children Thomas and Susan.

Lorena and her husband ran Glenn’s Garage for many years together. She worked with Bill doing paperwork and keeping the everyday schedule running smoothly. She was the glue that held her family together. She installed the importance of family to her children and looked forward to spending time with them. She didn’t miss an opportunity to go to Bingo or shopping. She loved to grab lunch while she was out and about. Lorena never said no to taking in a stray animal. She took care of numerous animals over the years.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bill of Harrisville; her son, Thomas Glenn and his wife Stacy of Polk; his daughter, Susan Thomas and her companion Bryan Hall of Polk; a granddaughter, Kassidy Glenn of Stoneboro and her brother, Ronald Bell of Grove City.

Preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jean Macaux and Sandra Hancox; her brother, Melvin Bell.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

