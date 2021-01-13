 

Police Arrest Second Suspect in Murder of Caitlyn Kaufman

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

James Edward CowanNASHVILLE, Tn. (EYT) – Police have arrested a second man suspected in the murder of a Clarion University graduate who was fatally shot while driving to work in Nashville on December 3, 2020.

According to the Tennessean, James Edward Cowan, 28, (pictured above) was apprehended at an apartment complex by Metro Nashville police, TBI, and ATF agents on Tuesday night.

Cowan was named as a second suspect in the December 3 murder of Butler County native and Clarion University graduate Caitlyn Kaufman a week ago.

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Cowan is alleged to have been with co-defendant Devaunte Hill, 21, when shots were fired from their vehicle into Kaufman’s car. Hill was arrested on December 11, 2020, on a charge of criminal homicide and implicated himself in Kaufman’s murder. He remains in the Downtown Detention Center.

The investigation, being led by Detective Chris Dickerson, indicated that Cowan and Hill knew each other. Analysis of cell phone data by MNPD electronics experts puts both men in the area of the crime scene when Kaufman was killed just after 6:00 p.m. on December 3.

RELATED:

Police Seeking Second Suspect in Murder of Caitlyn Kaufman

Butler County Community College Names Scholarship in Honor of Caitlyn Kaufman

Man Arrested in Killing of Caitlyn Kaufman

Investigation Continues into Death of Clarion U. Grad

CUP Graduate Fatally Shot in Nashville While Driving to Work as Nurse in ICU Unit


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

