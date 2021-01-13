 

Police Release Details of Route 68 Crash

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 earlier this month.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:44 p.m. on January 3, on State Route 68 just south of BP Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling east on State Route 68 approaching the intersection with BP Drive where a 2017 Dodge Durango was stopped at a red signal.

The driver of the Prius saw the stopped vehicle and attempted to stop but began to slide on the snowy roadway. The Prius was unable to stop before impacting the rear bumper of the Dodge, and both vehicles came to a final rest at the initial point of impact.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash were not released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.


