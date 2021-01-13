Reverend Kathryn A. Reitz, 71, of Sligo, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 19, 1949, in Sligo; daughter of the late Paul and Elsie Pago.

Kathryn graduated from Union High School. She then received her Beautician license from the Kittanning Beauty Academy and also obtained a Pastor Degree from Course of Study in Delaware, Ohio.

She pastored at the United Methodist Church in Sligo and also in East Brady.

Kathryn enjoyed shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, and her dogs, Sam, Sadie, and Jobe.

She is survived by her son, John Reitz of Clarion; her daughter, Sabrena Smith and her husband, Barry, of Mechanicsville; five grandchildren, Katlyn Walton and his wife, Laesha of Strattanville, Alex Green of New Jersey, Nickalas Hawk and his girlfriend, Lauren Dengler, of Clarion, Emma Reitz of Erie, and Danielle Hawk of Mechanicsville; and six great grandchildren, Lamora, Lunden, Keira, Khloe, Alexander, and Amari.

Kathryn is also survived by her sisters, Marsha Radaker and her husband, Ken, of North Carolina, Audrey Renier and her husband, Carl, of Strattanville, and Doris Wonderling and her husband, John, of Summerville; a brother-in-law, Clair Kitchen of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul Pago, Jr. and Homer Pago; a sister, Gretta Kitchen; and her dog, Jobe.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, in the funeral home with Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Monroe Chapel Methodist Church in Sligo.

Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. View the service via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Kathryn’s name to the United Methodist Church, 506 Penn Street, Sligo, PA 16255.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.