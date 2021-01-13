 

SPONSORED: Riverhill Automotive Is Now Offering 5 Oil Changes for the Price of 3!

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-oil-change-promoSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Get FIVE Oil Changes for the Price of THREE at Riverhill Automotive!

Something your car always needs is an oil change.

Here is how it works:

Purchase one of their cards for either FIVE Full Synthetic oil changes, FIVE Synthetic Blend oil changes, or FIVE Diesel oil changes for the price of THREE. You may use this card for any vehicle you have as long as it requires the type of oil you purchased the card for. You must have the card present each visit for the oil change, if you lose the card or do not have it upon appointment Riverhill Automotive will not be able to honor the promotion.

  • 5 Synthetic Blend Oil Changes $135
  • 5 Full Synthetic Oil Changes $195
  • 5 Diesel Oil Changes $250

Riverhill Automotive is located at 10760 Route 322, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/RiverhillAutomotive.


