SPONSORED: Let Frosty Help Decide Your Gift Value at Faller’s Furniture!

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Frosty aa (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture in Clarion is holding a sale in the Clearance Center, and LazBoy chairs are also discounted!

The event is for four days only, as follows:

– Thursday, January 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Friday, January 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Saturday, January 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
– Monday, January 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Stop at Faller’s Furniture for full details.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Faller's aaa (1)

For anyone with concerns about shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

In an attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:

1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.


