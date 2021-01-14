A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 11am, then rain and snow showers after 11am. High near 42. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.