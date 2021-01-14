Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, PA, entered the Kingdom of Heaven January 12, 2021, after a long illness.

Barb was born September 7, 1958, in Highland Park, Michigan, to parents Ben and Lorraine Donegan. She was a dedicated wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and sister.

Barb lived a life of service to others. She served her country for over 20 years in the military’s toughest job: Military Spouse. She embraced her role in the success of her husband throughout those 20+ years, stationed domestically and abroad, in the USAF.

Barb also had a deep love of serving others and was always on the lookout for any opportunity to help. She led her daughter’s Girl Scout troop for several years. She served at her church any time she was able. She donated to charities near and dear to her heart. The cornerstone of this servant’s heart was her faith in Jesus, and she encouraged her family in a direction of service to others as well.

Barb was an avid crafter, a love she shared with her mom. Over the years she crafted many unique items for those special to her to be forever treasured. Barb cherished friendships and relationships, counting it a blessing any time she could be an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, an active counselor with wisdom to spare, or a champion in your corner.

Barb is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert; her 3 children, Shawnna (Jeffrey), Robert (Kristin), and Benjamin (Melanie); 9 grandchildren: Emily, Brandon, Samuel, Mara, Annabelle, Sydney, Hope, Eli, and Owen; 5 siblings: Lori, Patricia, Jon, Brad, Jennifer, and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by Lorraine & Ben Donegan, and Elanor & Orville Krepps.

Services will be held at Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA, at a future date to be determined.

For those so moved, donations may be made in Barb’s name to either of two local organizations she loved: Franklin Alliance Church located at 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or Precious Paws Animal Rescue located at 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Special Thank You to Kim Mathieson for her dedication and care of Barb during her final season of life.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

