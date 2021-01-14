Cat Shot With Pellet Gun in Summerville Borough

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an animal cruelty investigation is currently underway in Summerville Borough.

Around 10:00 a.m. on January 12, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of an incident at a location on Brown Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say it was reported that a cat was possibly shot with a pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

