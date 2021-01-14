Clarion County Moving On to Next Election

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With the 2020 election results finalized and certified despite some fringe groups still questioning the results, Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is already preparing for May 18, 2021, municipal elections.

Callihan (pictured above) discussed the coming primary elections at the Tuesday morning work session of the Clarion County commissioners.

“We’re getting geared up for another election, and we’re going to have a lot of candidates coming in, from what I’m being told,” said Callihan.

She’s operating under the same voting procedure in place for the last election, but if the legislature makes any changes, her office is prepared for any changes.

Click here for the Clarion County Elections Web Page for more information.

“The county offices that we have up for election this year are District Magistrate 18-03-02 (Tim Schill) for a six-year term and will have a county treasurer this year because of the resignation of Tom McConnell, and that will be on the ballot for a two-year term,” said Callihan. “County Sheriff and County Coroner four-year terms will also be on the ballot.”

“As far as the local offices, we’ll have the township supervisors, constables, borough councils, mayors. We also have the poll workers, the judge of elections, and the inspector of elections. We also have tax collectors and school directors.

“The first day for signatures on the petitions is February 16. However, you can pick up your petitions on February 8 in the office here. There are a variety of terms for the local offices, and I’ll have a list in the office and online.”

The Voter Registration Department is responsible for assisting individuals in the process of registering to vote (in the office, through the mail, online, Department of Transportation, and many State agencies). Street Lists (voters listed by precinct and political party) and the number of voters registered county-wide and by precincts are available.

To register online, visit VotesPA.com.

• Pennsylvania Voters Registration Application

• Absentee Ballot Application

• Application for Mail-In Ballot

• Online Absentee Ballot Application

Callihan cautioned possible candidates for the magistrate position.

“A lot of people asked me about the District Magistrate 18-03-02 and then find out they’re not in that area. That area consists of Farmington Township, Highland Township, Knox Township, Millcreek Township, Monroe Township, Paint Township, and Washington Township.

“We don’t want people to get confused if you are thinking about running for that position, you must live in one of those areas.”

