 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Raspberry Thumbprints

Thursday, January 14, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The cookie tray will be emptied quickly after guests see these fancy thumbprints!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs, separated, room temperature
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup baking cocoa
1-1/4 cups finely chopped pecans or walnuts

FILLING:
4 ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg yolks. Combine flour and cocoa; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until easy to handle.

-In a shallow bowl, whisk egg whites until foamy. Place nuts in another shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-in. balls. Dip into egg whites, then roll in nuts.

-Using a wooden spoon handle, make an indentation in the center of each cookie. Place 1 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until set, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a microwave, melt white chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon into each cookie. Top each with about 1/4 teaspoon jam. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.