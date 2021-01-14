Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Raspberry Thumbprints

The cookie tray will be emptied quickly after guests see these fancy thumbprints!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar



2 large eggs, separated, room temperature1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/4 cup baking cocoa1-1/4 cups finely chopped pecans or walnuts

FILLING:

4 ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg yolks. Combine flour and cocoa; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until easy to handle.

-In a shallow bowl, whisk egg whites until foamy. Place nuts in another shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-in. balls. Dip into egg whites, then roll in nuts.

-Using a wooden spoon handle, make an indentation in the center of each cookie. Place 1 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until set, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a microwave, melt white chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon into each cookie. Top each with about 1/4 teaspoon jam. Store in an airtight container.

