D9 Basketball Round-Up: KC Girls Top C-L, 53-44

Boys Results

DuBois 76, Clearfield 62

A triad of big offensive nights from Nick Felix, Lennon Lindholm, and Jordin Sommers propelled DuBois to a 76-52 win over Clearfield. DuBois’ top three performers totaled 46 points and nine made threes on the night, a fantastic overall offensive performance from the Beavers. Karson Rumsky led Clearfield and all scorers with 21 points.

Girls Results

Karns City 53, C-L 44

A big second half surge propelled Karns City past C-L, 53-44. Despite trailing 29-20 at halftime, the Gremlins outscored C-L 17-8 in the third quarter to tie the score at 37 going into the fourth. Karns City kept their momentum going in the final period, outscoring CL 16-7 to seal the victory.

Emma Johns led Karns City with 19 points, including three threes. Six Karns City players had at least five points in the contest. Maddy Wenner and Francis Milliron led C-L with 10 points apiece.

Clarion 33, A-C Valley 13

Clarion’s ironclad defense held A-C Valley to 13 points in a 33-13 Bobcats win. Erica Selfridge led all scorers with 14 points, Jordan Best added eight points for Clarion.

After holding Karns City to 28 points during the weekend, Clarion came back with another strong defensive showing against the Falcons, giving up only six first half points to give Clarion 16-6 lead at the interval. The Bobcats’ remained strong in the second half, maintaining their scoring pace to coast to a 33-13 win.

Punxsutawney 61, Brockway 16

Punxsutawney used a huge first half to roll over Brockway, winning 61-16. Sarah Weaver led the Chucks with 14 points, and Riley Presloid added 10 points for Punxsutawney. The Chucks took a 40-5 lead into the half, the second time this season that the Chucks completely dominated the first half of play en route to a big win.

Moniteau 59, Union 42

An explosive first half powered the Moniteau Warriors to a 59-42 victory over Union. Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry registered a double-double, scoring 20 points, snagging 10 boards, and adding four assists. Catherine Kelly tallied 14 points for Moniteau, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. Kiera Croyle led Union with 19 points.

The Warriors scored 31 points in the opening two quarters, taking a 12 point lead into the second half. Moniteau kept rolling in the second half, not permitting Union to claw their way back into the contest.Clearfield 52, Brookville 46

Clearfield’s 20 point third quarter gave them the edge over Brookville, with the Lady Bison securing a 52-46 victory. With the score tied at 21 at halftime, Clearfield’s big third quarter allowed them to jump out to a 12 point lead that would stave off a Brookville fourth quarter comeback. Emma Hipps led Clearfield with 15 points, with Paige Rhine and Cayleigh Walker also scoring in double figures. Elizabeth Wonderling led the Raiders with 15 points.

Keystone 41, North Clarion 30

The Keystone Panthers outscored North Clarion 20-9 in the second half en route to their second win of the season, toppling North Clarion 41-30. Keystone’s Emily Lauer led all scorers with 19 points, and Jozee Weaver added eight points. Gwen Siegel led North Clarion with eight points.

