Elaine Lee “Lainey” Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born in Oil City on August 10, 1944, to the late Fred L. and Myrna M. (Clark) Kurzenberger.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Elaine worked as an R.N. and headed the pediatric unit at the Franklin Hospital. She left nursing to raise her children. She also worked part-time at the Hills department store until its closing.

She loved to spend time reading, bowling, playing Bingo, working on puzzle books, gardening, and spending time with her family – especially hosting family cookouts.

On June 17, 1966, she married Harold E. “Herdy” Whitling, Jr., and he preceded her in death on August 17, 2020. They were married 54 wonderful years.

She is survived by her three children: Jeff Whitling and his wife Jeanne of Oil City, Cathy Carnprobst of Pittsburgh, and Susan Frawley of Kennerdell; her grandchildren, Dalton, Shawna and her husband Matt, John, Jacob, Kayla and her husband Ben, Cassy, and Josh; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Mary.

Elaine is also survived by three sisters, Judy Guyton and her husband Jim, Dorie Kurzenberger, and Carol Nelms and her husband Cork; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Whitling.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 26th, from 9 – 11 a.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A memorial service will then follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bobbie Nelson, officiating. Interment will follow in the Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC’s Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA, 16346; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Elaine’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

