On January 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed from this world to join her beloved late husband “Hallie” peacefully, with her daughter, Marcie by her side.

Karen was born on April 24, 1948, in Clarion; daughter of the late William “Bill” and Esther “Essie” Laughlin.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcie (Joe); granddaughter, Avery; her brother, William “BoBo” Laughlin (Ann); two nieces, a nephew, and her Uncle Tom (Hanford).

Hal Kolhagen was the love of Karen’s life. They were married and settled in to life in Clarion, where Hal worked for Clarion School District and Karen worked brightening the lives of students and faculty at the Clarion University Bookstore. Karen was a graduate of Robert Morris College School of Business and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as many other social clubs in the area.

Karen’s blue eyes lit up every room that she walked into and her infectious giggle made everyone feel like they were a special part of her life. Karen was a fun and loving mother and friend, whose favorite time was spent laughing and sharing secrets with her granddaughter, Avery. Karen will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and her beautiful spirit.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion. Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines. Services will be private.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the caring staff at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

