Local Man Cited Following Hit-and-Run Crash

Thursday, January 14, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man was cited following a hit-and-run crash in Butler County on Saturday.

According to police, around 11:45 p.m. on January 9, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Cherry Road in Fairview Township, Butler County.

Police say 35-year-old Robert L. Ashbaugh, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, traveling eastbound on Cherry Road when his vehicle went off the roadway to the north and struck the mailbox of a residence, then continued east and struck a utility pole stability cable.

It is unknown if Ashbaugh was using a seat belt. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rumbaugh’s Towing.

Ashbaugh was cited for duty to give information and render aid.


