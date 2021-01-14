Miracle Dental Mobile Clinic Held at Clarion Mall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Miracle Dental Associates held a mobile dental clinic for children at the Clarion Mall on Monday.

(Pictured, left to right: Dr. Kate Pawling, Hygienist Amy Scott, Hygienist Kim Belshner, and Mobile Team Manager Bryanna Viviani.)

Miracle Dental Associates is a dental practice in Wexford that is focused on reaching underserved children. They provide mobile clinic days in different locations all across western Pennsylvania to provide services to children in need.

“We partner with UPMC to help get kids scheduled in,” Mobile Team Manager Bryanna Viviani told exploreClarion.com.

“We accept all variations of insurances, especially all of the Medicaids, which is nice for those kids to be able to have care because there aren’t a lot of places, especially in this area, that accept the Medicaid insurances.”

Viviani noted they work directly with Clarion Mall General Manager Denny Hill who allows them to use the empty space where Med-Fast Pharmacy was formerly located.

“It works really well for us to be able to come in, see the kids, and there are different bays, so it’s private.”

With the mall seeing fewer patrons during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the space is also low traffic. Viviani said that mall management makes sure it is spotlessly clean and ready for them when they arrive.

Having somewhere they can set up in a local mall is also easier for families, according to Viviani.

“It’s a known location, so it’s easy for everyone to get here. They know where we are.”

Miracle Dental does offer some restorative services on-site if their doctor diagnoses it, but Viviani noted it can also depend on the severity of a case.

“Not everything can be done at a mobile (clinic), but we do everything that we can out in the field.”

