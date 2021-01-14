 

Richard A. Trusik

Thursday, January 14, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, PA, formerly of Allison Park, PA, died on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.

He was born September 14, 1952, in Natrona Heights, PA, son of the late George and Irene (Soback) Trusik.

Rich worked for Wise Potato Chips out of Pittsburgh where he worked as District Manager in Distribution, and also worked for a short time for Gibbles when he retired. Because of his love of fishing, hunting, and the outdoors, he decided to spend his retirement in West Hickory and moved there several years ago.

He is survived by a brother, George G. Trusik of Pittsburgh, PA; a sister, Daralyn T. “Dink” Smith and her husband Earle Smith III of Mercer, PA; two nephews, Earle Smith IV of Washington, DC, and Elliot M. Smith of Dayton, Ohio.

Friends are welcome to attend graveside services on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg, PA, (Indiana County) at 1pm with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh of the Saltsburg United Methodist Church officiating. The cemetery’s GPS address is Edgewood Drive, Saltsburg, PA 15681.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.


