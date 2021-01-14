Say What?!: Police Wrangle Loose Ostrich on Missouri Road

ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. – Police in Missouri said officers responded to an unusual situation when an ostrich escaped from its owner’s home and went for a walk.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers from D Platoon responded when an ostrich was spotted wandering loose and walking through traffic.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.