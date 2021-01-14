Shippenville Man Charged Following High-Speed Pursuit Waives Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man who reportedly led police on a high-speed chase in Clarion Borough earlier this month waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 28-year-old Jamie Devin Priester were waived for court on Tuesday, January 12:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Reckless Driving, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary– Failure To Stop At Red Signal, Summary– Fail To Keep Right, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary– Fail To Carry License, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Priester remains free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Borough in the early morning hours of January 2.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper McGinnis, of PSP Clarion, observed a white Mercury Mountaineer running a red light while traveling east on Main Street at its intersection with 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough around 2:15 a.m. on January 2. As he got behind the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, he noted the vehicle crossing the yellow centerline, as well as the white fog line of U.S. 322 while continuing east.

According to the complaint, after Trooper McGinnis activated the vehicle’s emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the Mountaineer made a right turn into the parking lot of Hollenbaugh’s Meats in Clarion Township then failed to come to a stop and reentered U.S. 322 heading westbound.

Although Trooper McGinnis activated his vehicle’s siren along with the emergency lights, the Mountaineer continued west, accelerating to speeds of over 90 miles per hour. The pursuit continued back through Clarion Borough at a high rate of speed, then the Mountaineer failed to signal and turned left onto West Main Street, the complaint states.

The Mountaineer then stopped at a residence at the end of the street, and the driver, later identified as Jamie Devin Priester, fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

An odor of an alcoholic beverage was noted on Priester’s breath. In addition, Priester had slurred speech, was swaying, was quick to lose his balance, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and needed assistance walking, the complaint indicates.

After he was apprehended, Priester reportedly admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages at a private residence, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Priester had a passenger in the front seat during the incident.

It was also discovered that Priester did not have a valid registration card or his driver’s license with him.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 4:45 a.m. on January 2.

