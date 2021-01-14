 

SPONSORED: Check Out ‘Chevy Bundle Up Services’ at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, January 14, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2021-01-14 072935NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem is offering Chevy Bundle Up Services!

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Need repairs for your vehicle? The service department at Redbank Chevrolet has you covered!

Combine offers to receive $10.00 to $125.00 in mail-in rebates on batteries, brake pads, rotors, air filters, wiper blades, and more.

Take home genuine GM parts and accessories at discounted rates and make sure that your vehicle looks and feels as good as new. Redbank Chevrolet stocks the best inventory of parts and accessories for you to choose from.

Call 814-275-6728 for more information.

Screenshot 2021-01-14 070934

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com or stop in today.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.


