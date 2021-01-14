SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Prime Rib Friday Night & Fish Specials Saturday Night
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Here are the great weekend specials at Wanango Country Club!
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, AND CURBSIDE PICK-UP featured include:
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY NIGHTS
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
To order please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
THURSDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizer-
Polish Mistakes – $7
A ground beef & cheese mix on mini Rye
Dinners-
*All dinners served with Salad*
Kielbasa, Pierogis, & Sauerkraut – $15
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls – $15
Stuffed with rice, pork, & beef. Served with a side of mashed potatoes
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURE
12oz Prime Rib – $26
Served with mashed or baked potato, vegetable du jour, & side salad. Au jus & horseradish served on the side.
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Dinners-
*All dinners served with Salad*
Shrimp & Scallops – $25
Served with Pancetta cream over risotto & asparagus
Pan-Fried Rainbow Trout – $16
Served with lemon white wine sauce, wild rice, & green beans almondine.
Dessert-
Chocolate Lava Cake – $6
Their new menu is also available.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
