State Police Investigating Break-In at Area Church

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are currently investigating a break-in that occurred at a church in the Summerville area.

Around 9:36 a.m. on January 12, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report that a shed at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Clover Township, Jefferson County, had been broken into.

Police say the break-in is believed to have occurred sometime between January 11 and January 12.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

