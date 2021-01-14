 

Third Individual Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman

Thursday, January 14, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Dimeneshia CarterNASHVILLE, Tn. (EYT) – A third individual has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Clarion University graduate who was fatally shot while driving to work in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 3, 2020.

According to a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), 21-year-old Dimeneshia Carter was with James Edward Cowan when he was arrested on Tuesday night and was subsequently arrested on Wednesday morning.

James Edward Cowan

James Edward Cowan

Officials say Carter drove Cowan in a rental car to the apartment complex where he was arrested from a Sidco Drive motel. The couple were spotted by MNPD undercover detectives and were then surveilled by an MNPD helicopter as well as TBI and ATF agents.

According to police, during questioning, Carter admitted to staying with Cowan and providing him with transportation knowing he was wanted by authorities.

Cowan is currently being held without bond on a charge of criminal homicide for the December 3 shooting of Butler County native and Clarion University graduate Caitlyn Kaufman.

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Carter is being held in lieu of a $75,000.00 bond on charges for harboring Cowan as a fugitive.

Police say $2,159.00 cash was seized from Cowan at the time of his arrest, and items seized from the rental car included two semi-automatic pistols, 126 rounds of ammunition, one pound of edible marijuana gummies, seven ounces of marijuana, 5.3 grams of powder cocaine, 238 Xanax bars, and 56 Adderall pills. Charges in relation to those items are pending.

