Thompson Votes Against Impeaching Trump

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the U.S. House.

Thompson, a Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 15th District, also cast a no vote Tuesday evening on the House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

While the House resolution was approved, Vice President Pence rejected the call to invoke the amendment.

However, the resolution to impeach Trump passed in a 232-197 vote with 222 Democrats and ten Republicans voting in favor of the action.

Thompson issued a statement on Wednesday outlining the reasons for his decision.

“The violence at the U.S. Capitol last week was a gruesome and senseless display, and I remain hopeful President Trump will address the nation to encourage a peaceful transition for the swearing-in of President-Elect Biden on January 20th. Emotions are running high and this has led to an impromptu article of impeachment, something the framers of our Constitution intended to be a deliberate process,” Thompson said.

“There has not been an investigation, there have been no hearings, and we are seven days away from a new administration assuming the lead of our government. I do not believe impeachment is the appropriate course of action at this time and remain concerned that moving forward will only further sow seeds of division across the political landscape.”

Thompson was joined in his dissenting vote on Wednesday by Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania’s 16th District.

“I don’t believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense when he told those at the rally to protest peacefully and make their voices heard. He did not tell them to commit violence, and he and all of Congress have rightfully condemned the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol,” Kelly said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“If America is to come together, political games have to stop. Impeachment of a president for First Amendment protected speech just days before he leaves office is not a step toward unity.”

Both Thompson and Kelly have been vocal in their arguments against the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results and the electoral vote. However, none of the challenges against the election results have been upheld in decisions by courts at either the state or federal level.

