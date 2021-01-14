Lee Roy F. Grosch, 81, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Clarion Hospital.

Lee was born July 10, 1939. in Kane, a son of the late Kenneth F. and Mary Louise [Hepler] Grosch. He was affiliated with The First United Methodist Church of Kane.

He was a 1958 graduate of Kane High School where he played football and excelled in track. He graduated from Clarion State College in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. While at Clarion, he was member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity.

He began his career in January 1962 at Brookville Area Schools teaching social studies and coaching football. In 1964 he accepted a position with Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, Pa, retiring in 1997.

He was currently a member of the Clarion University Alumni Board and was active in all aspects of the University and Scholarship programs. Lee was a lifetime charter member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Clarion Elks Lodge #2315, and most recently the Oil City Elks Lodge. He was involved with the annual Elks Hoop Shoots, as well as the Elks Scholarship Committee.

Water, and everything involving water, was Lee’s passion. He was an avid boater on Chautauqua Lake in NY, the Clarion River, and around the Finger Lakes. Boating down the Allegheny to Pittsburgh Regattas with friends was a highlight. He was a certified scuba diver and made several trips to the Dry Tortugas National Park to dive and snorkel.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, married in October 1977; his son, Michael L. Grosch of Austin, TX; daughters, Melissa K. (Danny) Schmader of Lucinda, PA, and Stephanie L. (Henson) Williams of St. Augustine, FL; his pride and joy grandchildren, Grace E. Schmader, Lindsay M. Schmader, Lily A. and Logan D. Williams; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by foster daughters, Carole (Ron) Walter of Sigel, PA, and Sandy (Gary) Smith of Hermitage, PA. He will be missed by his ever faithful companion, Cooper.

In accordance with Lee’s wishes, there will be no viewing or service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Lee’s memory to The Clarion University Foundation, Sigma Tau Gamma Honors Scholarship Endowment, Attn: Max Smith, 840 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.