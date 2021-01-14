Shingledecker Announces Republican Bid for Clarion County Coroner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Shippenville resident Daniel Shingledecker has announced his intent to run for Clarion County Coroner in the May 2021 Republican primary election.

Shingledecker was sworn in as Clarion County Coroner after the passing of elected coroner, Randall Stom. Before filling the position, Shingledecker served as a Deputy Coroner under Stom.

“It’s no secret that Randall left some very big shoes to fill. He was the sort of man who treated this position with respect, dignity, and compassion. Those sentiments are not lost on me, and I have always strived to follow in his footsteps,” says Shingledecker.

Shingledecker is a 2006 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

Post high school, Shingledecker spent one year attending Clarion University before transferring to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park University where he graduated, with honors, with a Bachelor of Science in Funeral Services in 2010. Shingledecker is currently employed as a funeral director at Goble’s Funeral Home in Clarion. He has completed all the required coursework to be considered a Certified Coroner in the state of Pennsylvania and is current on all his continuing education credits.

“While I admit that my inauguration into this position wasn’t traditional, it has definitely given me some significant experience. Over the past year and a half, I have worked closely with our Clarion County elected officials, neighboring coroners, Clarion Hospital personnel, law enforcement, emergency medical services, the courts, and the medical examiner’s office in Erie County,” stated Shingledecker.

Shingledecker is familiar with the delicate nature of this position and the attention it requires.

“Clarion County is my home. This is where I grew up and have chosen to raise my family. The people I work with every day aren’t just people; they are my neighbors, my teachers, my friends, and my family. I feel honored to be a part of this sensitive time in their lives. I understand the importance of being someone they can trust,” Shingledecker shared.

In the Clarion County community, Shingledecker is a member of the New Bethlehem Lions Club, an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church, and an EMT who worked previously with Southern Clarion County Ambulance Services, as well as working with other civic and service organizations.

Shingledecker resides in Shippenville with his wife Moira, a teacher at Union High School, and their children, Ruthie and William. He is the son of Mark and Tricia Shingledecker of Clarion.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.