West Forest Welcomes New Principal Andy Wheeling

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District is pleased to introduce the new principal at West Forest, Andy Wheeling.

Wheeling is a 1987 graduate of Maplewood High School and a United States Air Force veteran. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Social Studies from Clarion University of PA, his Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Gannon University, and his MBA from King University.

He taught Social Studies and coached basketball and softball for seven years at the Titusville High School and then spent three years there as Assistant Principal. He then moved to Penncrest School District where he served as Assistant Principal, Supervisor of Curriculum K-12, and then Director of Personnel.

In 2016, Wheeling moved to Bristol, VA, where he was an Assistant Principal at Virginia High School. In 2018 he accepted a position with the Department of Defense and served as High School Principal on Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. After moving back to the United States, he spent time as Principal at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, VA.

Andy is married to Robin and has a 4-year old daughter, Sara. He also has a son, Drew, who is a 10th-grade student at the Titusville High School and a daughter, Kierstan, who is in her Junior year at Clarion University where she is studying Radiology. He is extremely excited to have the opportunity to join the West Forest community and can’t wait to meet all of the students, parents, and community members.

West Forest will be scheduling meet and greet times in the near future, but in the meantime feel free to reach out and welcome Mr. Wheeling to our community!

