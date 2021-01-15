A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain showers between noon and 4pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 41. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 29. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

M.L.King DayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

