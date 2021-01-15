 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

A-C Valley Boys Basketball Cancels Five Games Due to COVID Precautions

Friday, January 15, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

AC Valley A-C Valley Allegheny-Clarion Valley SchoolFOXBURG, Pa. – COVID precautions have forced the cancellation of five A-C Valley Boys Basketball games, putting the squad out of action for two weeks. According to A-C Valley athletic director Scott DiTullio, all A-C Valley boys games between January 15 and January 28 will be cancelled, with the team returning to action on Friday, January 29.

The squad started off the season 0-1 after falling to Clarion in a high-scoring contest on January 12. The A-C Valley Girls squad is unaffected by these cancellations, and will play tonight, January 15, at Venango Catholic.

Below is a list of the cancelled contests. The games are yet to be rescheduled.

Jan. 16 vs. Clarion-Limestone

Jan. 20 @ Redbank
Jan. 22 vs. Karns City
Jan. 26 @ Moniteau
Jan. 27 @ Laurel


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.