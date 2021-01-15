A-C Valley Boys Basketball Cancels Five Games Due to COVID Precautions

FOXBURG, Pa. – COVID precautions have forced the cancellation of five A-C Valley Boys Basketball games, putting the squad out of action for two weeks. According to A-C Valley athletic director Scott DiTullio, all A-C Valley boys games between January 15 and January 28 will be cancelled, with the team returning to action on Friday, January 29.

The squad started off the season 0-1 after falling to Clarion in a high-scoring contest on January 12. The A-C Valley Girls squad is unaffected by these cancellations, and will play tonight, January 15, at Venango Catholic.

Below is a list of the cancelled contests. The games are yet to be rescheduled.

Jan. 16 vs. Clarion-Limestone



Jan. 20 @ RedbankJan. 22 vs. Karns CityJan. 26 @ MoniteauJan. 27 @ Laurel