COVID Impacts Clarion Jail Population Numbers; Drug-Related Crime Continues

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa.(EYT) – The impact of COVID-19 on the Clarion County Jail population in 2020 is clear in an annual report issued by Warden Jeff Hornberger on Thursday morning at the prison board meeting.

In the year 2020, the average daily population was 67, a deep drop from 2019 with 101, 2017 at 108, 2016 with 113, 2015 at 104, and 2014 with 100.

Hornberger said that in 2020 there were 345 men and 135 women for a total of 480 inmates.

While there has been a drop in the number of inmates, Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said that she has not seen that much of a decrease in the number of cases in court. Several sentencing treatment or behavioral courts do allow some offenders to be sentenced to house arrest along with probation.

“This year the commissioners have provided some additional funds in the probation budget to allow us to continue to use house arrest as an option, as well, for some of those individuals that may not be able to pay for it,” said Judge Seidle Patton.

“I think that’s definitely been a good tool to help us out in this situation as far as the numbers are concerned at the jail, and I’m glad to hear from Jeff that things seem to be running a little more smoothly over there as far as the COVID situation is concerned.

“We’re still limiting the number of individuals on that list to make sure we don’t have so many people in the courtroom at one time. So, for the next couple of court sessions, I would assume our numbers will remain lower still. So, hopefully, that gets us through this winter.”

Hornberger thanked the judge for house arrests.

“I might add I can’t thank the court’s probation department enough for working with us. I know going back to look at it like November, COVID was really hitting here at the jail.”

Most offenses that lead to incarceration during 2020 involved alcohol or drug-related convictions at Clarion County Corrections.

“You can see that the drug crimes are still where the major numbers are centered,” said Seidle-Patton. “There are drug problems because they don’t have the drug and alcohol counseling, and there have been delays and hiccups with that as far as having to do it on Zoom and not in person. I think we’ve seen some relapsed, and I don’t think COVID made anyone commit any fewer crimes, unfortunately.”

There is still no visitation at the jail. Hornberger said visitation was shut down initially in March and was reopened in midsummer when there were not a lot of cases in the area.

“After July, we shut it back down. I think it was around August when the cases started ramping back up. We are looking at some electronic products that could allow some type of virtual visits.

“The doctor hasn’t given us the green light to resume work release yet. I still think if we just waited maybe one more month…”

When inmates receive sentences for state prison, they are first housed in Clarion County Jail before transportation to the prisons. However, the state prisons have to accept those people, and state prisons are declining to accept new prisoners because of space and COVID concerns. For example, Clarion County Jail is currently housing six of those inmates, but Sheriff Rex Munsee has received an order to transport three prisoners. Clarion County pays the costs of housing those prisoners awaiting admission to state prison.

According to Hornberger, there were 87,600 meals served at the facility.

“Our average cost per meal was about $1.60. So, we’re doing pretty good there. That’s up slightly just about five cents from last year that does not include things like cook salaries or anything. That’s just our budgeted food that we have in the facility. That number would be increased if you included two full-time and one part-time cooks into that equation.”

