Blood Drive Set for Today in Honor of Local Man in Need of Organ Transplants

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive today, Friday, January 15, to raise awareness for New Bethlehem resident, Randy Frampton, who is in need of several organ transplants.

(Photo: Randy with his dog, Bandit)

Hosted by the American Red Cross, the blood drive will be held at The Haskell House at 500 Main Street Clarion from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Although all appointments are filled, walk-ins are welcome and recommended between 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Red Cross will try to assist everyone.

Randy Frampton is known as the man who will do anything for others in their time of need, and now it is time to come together and help him during his time of need.

Approximately two years ago, Randy was diagnosed with Amyloidosis – a rare, genetic disease where proteins build up on major organs like the heart, kidneys, and liver. For Randy, both his kidneys and liver have been attacked by these proteins, and their normal functions have been interrupted.

Randy has been on a deceased donor list for 10 months but was instructed by doctors to begin to search for living organ donors for his kidneys and liver.

Join the family and friends of Randy Frampton as they host a blood drive and raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and living donors.

The blood drive being held in Randy’s honor is strictly an awareness blood drive where donors may obtain information on blood donation and organ donation. If 2021 brings luck and hope, maybe the right person will walk in, and his match will be found.

Randy is the husband of Jolene Frampton; both of New Bethlehem. He is the father of Channing Frampton and the step-father of Nicole, Neil, and Nate Cyphert.

