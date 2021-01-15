Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef Gyros

Never underestimate your skills in the kitchen: try this homemade gyro recipe today!

Ingredients

1 cup ranch salad dressing

1/2 cup chopped seeded peeled cucumber



1 pound beef top sirloin steak, cut into thin strips2 tablespoons olive oil5 whole pita breads, warmed1 medium tomato, chopped1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained1/2 small onion, thinly sliced1 cup crumbled feta cheese2-1/2 cups shredded lettuce

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine salad dressing and cucumber; set aside. In a large skillet, cook beef in oil over medium heat until no longer pink.

-Layer half of each pita with steak, tomato, olives, onion, cheese, lettuce, and dressing mixture. Fold each pita over filling; secure with toothpicks.

