Clarion Hospital Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths Since Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 15, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 1/14/2021: 10,972

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,283

Positives: 1,731

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 1/14/2021: 35,435

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 14,905

Positives: 2,262

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/15/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 13 patients. 1 suspected. 12 confirmed. 2 ICU.

DOH reporting: Clarion Hospital reported two additional deaths since the last update: one death on 1/13/2021 and one death on 1/14/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 27 patients. 0 suspected. 27 confirmed. 5 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, BMH reported five additional deaths: one death on 1/12/2021, two deaths on 1/13/2021, and two deaths on 1/14/2021.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

