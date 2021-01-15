CNET Busts Area Man for Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) busted a Mayport man for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against 31-year-old Brandon Alexander Trumbull:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from an undercover controlled purchase of methamphetamine utilizing a confidential informant.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 16, 2020, CNET utilized a confidential informant (C.I.) to conduct a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, from Brandon Alexander Trumbull in exchange for $100.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency. The purchase was negotiated via Facebook Messenger between the CI and Trumbull.

According to the complaint, officers of CNET observed as the exchange took place. Trumbull was positively identified by officers observing in the area.

The charges against Trumbull were filed on December 29, 2020.

Trumbull was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on January 5, and charges were waived for court on January 12.

He is currently free on a $5,000.00 surety posted by a professional bondsman.

Other Cases Against Trumbull:

Court documents indicate Trumbull is also facing two special plea hearings in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas at 9:00 a.m. on March 3 related to prior drug charges as well as animal neglect charges.

On Wednesday, January 6, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced Trumbull to two years of probation on a second-degree misdemeanor count of Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicle related to another previous case.

Trumbull was also ordered to pay $10,663.36 in restitution and to have no contact with the victim in the case.

RELATED:

Two Local Individuals Jailed on Warrants Following Incident at Walmart

Local Man Busted in Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth Waives Hearing

Man Charged With Animal Neglect Over Malnourished Dog Waives Hearing

CNET Busts Local Man for Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth

Area Man Faces Animal Neglect Charge for Malnourished Dog

Parker Man Allegedly Steals Woman’s Truck, Gets Stuck in Nearby Field

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.