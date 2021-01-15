D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Clarion Boys Top North Clarion

Around the League: Jan 14, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

Clarion Area 92, North Clarion 65

An explosive 33 point opening quarter from the Clarion Area Bobcats set the stage for a 92 point night, as the Bobcats soundly defeated North Clarion 92-65. Beau Verdill poured in 26 points for Clarion, going 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Cal German and Christian Simko each scored 24 points for Clarion, who had four players score double figures.

German also added seven assists to round out his strong offensive performance, while Hunter Craddock provided a 10 point, 14 rebound double-double. Aiden Hartle led North Clarion with 27 points, including five three pointers. Collin Schmader also had a nice night for the Wolves, scoring 10 points.

Keystone 60, Union 39

After a strong first half performance, a 19 point third quarter sealed the deal for Keystone as they defeated Union 60-39. Brandon Pierce led the Panthers with 20 points, including 14 in the third quarter. Zander McHenry’s 10 points carried Keystone in the first quarter. Caden Rainey led the Knights with 19 points.

Keystone’s big third quarter enabled them to expand on their 29-20 halftime lead, ballooning the margin to 22 points. The Panthers’ solid athleticism and varied scoring attack has their offense running smoothly, part of the reason for Keystone’s impressive 2-0 start to 2021.

C-L 51, Moniteau 44

Slow starts can be expected in your first game of the season and for Clarion-Limestone that was no exception as the Lions trailed 17-5 after one quarter before rallying for a 51-44 victory over Moniteau on Thursday evening at the Lions’ Den in Strattanville. Riley Klingensmith led C-L with 17 points, and Jordan Hesdon added 10 for the Lions.

