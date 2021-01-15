Former Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault of Teenage Student

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former Indiana County teacher was arrested and arraigned on Thursday on charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a former student.

Court documents indicate 60-year-old Patrick Joseph McKee, of Indiana, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl at 2:45 p.m. on January 14, on the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 2



– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $150,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

The charges stem from a report of sexual assault that allegedly occurred a number of years ago.

According to WPXI News, McKee is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old student while he was employed by the Indiana Area School District.

McKee allegedly met the victim at a youth sports function, then began to groom the victim over the course of several months. The victim, who is now an adult, reported being invited back to McKee’s home, then being sexually assaulted.

The victim initially filed a report with the Indiana Area School District, who in turn alerted police about the accusations.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying possible additional incidents of abuse or assault.

Anyone with information related to this or other incidents is asked to contact the Indiana Borough Police Department or the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.

