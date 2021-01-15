Gift Card Sale Raises Over $7,000 for Area Restaurants

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area residents showed up in force to support local restaurants through the Explore Christmas Gift Card Sale held on December 21 at The Haskell House.

(Pictured, left to right: Lexis Twentier, The Haskell House Venue Manager, and Joanne Bauer, Vice President of Explore Your Town, Inc., and Co-Owner of The Haskell House.)

The event – which was organized as a way to help restaurants struggling due to the holiday season mitigation orders that limited restaurants and bars to takeout only – raised over $7,000.00 for businesses in our area.

“We were blown away by the response,” Joanne Bauer said. “The sale started at 10:00 a.m., and we were selling out of some certificates before noon. We had to call the restaurants to get more certificates.

“The people of Clarion really stepped up to help support their local restaurants.”

The following local restaurants had gift certificates available for purchase at the event:

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

The Washington House

County Seat

Daddy’s Main Street

Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge

Vince’s Tavern

Wanango Country Club

The Allegheny Grille

The Korner Restaurant

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Deer Creek Winery

Lost in the Wilds Brewing

Clarion River Brewing Co.

Mechanistic Brewing Co.

The Wayside Inn

The Forest Nook Restaurant

The Meadows Frozen Custard

According to Bauer, what sparked the idea for the effort was seeing the way area restaurants were struggling under the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Selling gift certificates is a great way to help restaurants because the upfront costs for them are minimal. Most people don’t go directly to the restaurant and use the certificate.”

With the success of the event, Bauer also noted that Explore Your Town, Inc. is looking at opportunities for additional events in the future.

“We’re planning to hold another sale in early spring.”

Restaurants and other local businesses interested in participating in the spring event are encouraged to email news@exploreClarion.com.

