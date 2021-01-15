Irvin W. Rupp, 92, of Putneyville, died Sunday morning, January 10, 2021, at his home.

Born April 2, 1928, in Putneyville, he was the son of the late Clinton and Hulda Crissman Rupp.

Mr. Rupp proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sylvia Mann.

He was formerly employed by C&K Coal and retired from New Bethlehem Burial Service.

Mr. Rupp enjoyed camping, raising chickens, working in his yard and vegetable garden.

His survivors in addition to his wife are a son, Wayne (Bonnie) Rupp; five daughters, Linda Rupert, Virginia Sarvey, Polly (Gary) Sinclair, Lavina (Brian) Mumau, and Donna (Mike) Rupp; three brothers, Preston (Martha) Rupp, Arthur (Barb) Rupp, and Theodore (Judy) Rupp; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those preceding him in death are his five brothers, Ken, Melvin, Clayton, Robert, and Dale Rupp; two sisters, Geraldine Buzzard and Ethel Adams; and his son in law, Mike Rupert.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services held for Mr. Rupp.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

