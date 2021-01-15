 

John P. “Jack” Milford, Jr.

Friday, January 15, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Jn4TPDKnIK9 (1)John P. “Jack” Milford, Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening (1-13-2021) at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to the Covid-19 virus.

Born in Butler, PA, on November 10, 1940, he was the son of the late John P., Sr. and Eula S. Bowser Milford.

He attended the former Parker High School and graduated from East Forest High School near Marienville.

Jack was a member of Parker United Methodist Church, F.&A.M. Lodge #521 of Parker City, and the Coudersport Consistory, and a social member of VFW Post 7073 of Parker.

Mr. Milford dedicated many years of his life to the Parker community serving as an active member of the Parker City Vol. Fire Dept. and serving as Chief of the Dept. nearly thirteen years.

He was employed as a pipefitter for the former Quaker State Refinery of Emlenton until its closing and then was employed by DuFerco Steel Corp. of Feral, PA (near Sharon) until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, the former Maxine Blymiller whom he married December 9, 1959; one daughter and husband, Jacqui (Steve) Shook of Parker; three sons, John Kevin (Marsha) Milford, Randy Milford of Parker, and Mark (Alison) Milford of Emlenton. His surviving grandchildren include, Jonathan (Sarah) Milford, Kayla (Tyler) Albert, Marqui (Nathan) Bowser, Lindsay (Corey) Sherman, Marlee (Adam) Huth, Emily (Matt) Conner, Jackson (Emily) Shook, and Kelsey Milford and companion Devin; great-grandchildren, Ava and Liam Milford, Harper Albert, Waylon Sherman, Hendrix, and Sawyer Huth, and Carter Shook; also cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private service (family only) will be held at Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, with a private burial later at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.


