Margaret E. “Peggy” Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, January 14, 2021, due to the Covid-19 virus.

She was born in Oil City on December 28, 1938, to the late Charles D. Porter Sr. and Marian (Fox) Porter.

She was a 1956 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Through the years, Peggy has enjoyed going to lunch with and keeping in touch with her classmates. In her earlier years, she served as cub scout den mother when her boys were active with the scouting program. Peggy enjoyed ceramics, bowling, camping, traveling, and her beloved pets, Pixie and Daisy May. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family and grandchildren. She was always very supportive of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Mrs. Roser was a member of the Chapmanville Community Church.

She worked at JC Penny department store in Oil City; and then worked as a secretary for the Pennzoil Refinery for many years.

She was married in Oil City on August 2, 1958, to Ronald J. Roser, and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.

Peggy is survived by three sons, Michael Roser of Seneca, Steven Roser and his girlfriend Candy Kent of Seneca, and Scott Roser of Plum Township; four grandchildren, Steven, Baylee, Jacob, and Jordan; and two twin great-granddaughters, Madlyn and Rosalie.

Also surviving is her sister, Judy Smith of Nevada; her brother, Dan Porter and his wife Joy of Sanger, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Sam Roser of Seneca and Daniel Roser and wife Karen of Titusville; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Rybak and husband Greg of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marian Porter; and her husband, Ronald.

A private visitation for family will be held Monday (Jan. 18) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Glen VanCise, pastor of Chapmanville Community Church, officiating. The wearing of a face mask and maintaining social distancing is requested.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Peggy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.