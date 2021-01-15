Michael Patton Advising: Five Tips to Regain Your Retirement Savings Focus in 2021

 

Friday, January 15, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Five Tips to Regain Your Retirement Savings Focus in 2021.

In early 2020, 61% of U.S. workers surveyed said that retirement planning makes them feel stressed.(1) Investor confidence was continually tested as the year wore on, and it’s likely that this percentage rose — perhaps even substantially. If you find yourself among those feeling stressed heading into the new year, these tips may help you focus and enhance your retirement savings strategy in 2021.

1. Consider increasing your savings by just 1%. If you participate in a retirement savings plan at work, commit to increasing your contribution rate by just 1%, and then try to increase it again whenever possible until you reach the maximum amount allowed.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


