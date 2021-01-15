Olive Maxine (Haight) Welsh 97 of Brookville, PA, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, January 13, 2021, while a resident of Laurelbrooke in Brookville.

Olive was born in Sigel, PA, on October 29, 1923, to the late Joseph Curtis Haight and Ozzie Viola (Silvis) Haight.

She attended Sigel Area School. She was married to Dale Richard Welsh on May 20, 1949. Dale and son Ricky Lee Welsh preceded her in death. She was a member of the Brookville Free Methodist Church and attended regularly until her health declined.

Olive is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Rose Heeter, Kathy Maxine and husband Tom Gunning, and Robin Elaine and husband Paul Orris; 9 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Olive was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.

A public viewing will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 3pm and officiated by Pastor Charles Jewell. Interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Clarion Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/45445 into your browser.

