 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Ruling Changed: Fire That Destroyed Family’s Home in Brookville Ruled Undetermined in Cause

Friday, January 15, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

35229FFB-6787-4151-947B-17CE2AD6EDB0BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A residential fire that displaced a family of five in Brookville Borough on New Year’s Day which was originally ruled as arson has now been declared to be undetermined in cause.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The fire, which occurred at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, January 1, was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Russell Stewart along with the Brookville Fire Department and Brookville Borough Police Department.

Trooper Stewart initially ruled the fire a case of arson a few days later. However, according to the Courier Express, Stewart recently received additional information indicating that the fire may have been electrical in nature.

Due to the new information, the ruling has been changed from arson to undetermined.

The victims, a family of five, were not at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. However, three dogs and two cats died in the fire.

RELATED:

Police Seeking Public’s Help With Fire Investigation

Five Homeless Following New Year’s Day House Fire in Brookville


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.