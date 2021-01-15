Ruling Changed: Fire That Destroyed Family’s Home in Brookville Ruled Undetermined in Cause

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A residential fire that displaced a family of five in Brookville Borough on New Year’s Day which was originally ruled as arson has now been declared to be undetermined in cause.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The fire, which occurred at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, January 1, was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Russell Stewart along with the Brookville Fire Department and Brookville Borough Police Department.

Trooper Stewart initially ruled the fire a case of arson a few days later. However, according to the Courier Express, Stewart recently received additional information indicating that the fire may have been electrical in nature.

Due to the new information, the ruling has been changed from arson to undetermined.

The victims, a family of five, were not at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. However, three dogs and two cats died in the fire.

