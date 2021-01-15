Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on January 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.

Born on September 30, 1956, he was the son of Cletus and Rose Brown Banner.

He was a 1975 graduate of North Clarion High School.

Bob worked at Koppers Lumber Company until 1989 when a car accident left him disabled, although that didn’t deter him from having a big smile. Bob was a lover of good rock music. He played in several bands including Bands Nite Flite, Redwood, and Star Spangled Banners. He loved playing guitar and anything to do with Rock and Roll.

He is survived by his brothers, Steve (Diane) Banner and David Banner, both of Fryburg; and a sister, Cheryl (Tom) Banner of Bethel Park, PA; his four children, Joshua Banner, Alicia Banner (Dustin Mitchell), Cassandra (Oliver) Bacasse, and Briana (Bradford) Williams also survive. Seven grandchildren also survive, Bishop, Everett, Sydney, Griffin, Zane, Ryder, and Max; and nieces, Sarah Parker, Jenna Young, and Amber Banner also survive.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and a brother, Thomas Banner.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Marc Soloman, Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

As per state regulations for Covid-19 the family asks that safety precautions of social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.