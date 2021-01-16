 

26 Teams Accept Get*Fit 2021 Challenge

Saturday, January 16, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

no-excuses-kristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get*Fit 2021 Challenge is off to a good start.

Kristy Droske, owner of No Excuses Gym, told exploreClarion.com, “Twenty-six teams have accepted the Get*Fit 2021 Challenge.

“This challenge is to encourage participants to create healthier lifestyle choices that are realistic and sustainable for the long run.”

Introduction to the teams:

– Belly Bailout

– Blubber Busters

– Chunky Monkeys

– Die Lard

– Down Sizers

– Droopy Drawers

– Drop It Like It’s Hot

– Dump Your Rump

– Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit

– Fat n’ Furious

– Fatty Farmers

– FLABulous 6

– Hardcore Parkour

– Lean Queens

– Lighten Up

– Lumpy Ladies

– Mission Slimpossible

– Phat Fit Chicks

– PhatBoys

– Scale Slaughterers

– Shifting Weight

– Take it to the Mac’s

– Team Twinkies

– The Slimpsons

– Waistin’ Away

– Work In Progress

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

One of the most important things to address as you start this journey of improving your health and wellness is to ensure that you are staying hydrated.

Straight up H2O. This is of the utmost importance in any and all fitness or weight loss ventures. At least half your body weight in ounces is the minimum amount you should take in. This doesn’t include water that is “in” other drinks. Well, there’s water in Mountain Dew, but that sure wouldn’t count!!!

Be Smart. If you struggle with water, try adding a little natural flavor, like a few fresh fruits, cucumber, mint leaves… yum! You can use water as a counterbalance to help kick other bad habits… like if you’re a coffee or pop addict, only allowing yourself one coffee/pop per three glasses of water…etc.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Two results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.


