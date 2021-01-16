A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 2pm. Areas of dense fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

