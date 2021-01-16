Additional Charges Filed Against Wanted Probation Absconder for High-Speed Chase

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A probation absconder is now facing additional charges from a high-speed chase in October.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Zachary Thomas Kemmer, of Summerville, on January 13.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-Based State Police began to follow a Chrysler 300 around 8:56 p.m. on October 10, 2020, and discovered the plates were registered to an individual wanted on a probation violation identified as Zachary Thomas Kemmer.

Police activated their emergency lights and siren while following the vehicle on South Street near Sixth Avenue, and the vehicle then began to increase in speed, running stop signs at South Seventh Avenue and South Eighth Avenue, then turning right onto Greenville Pike and heading south, the complaint states.

As the vehicle traveled on Greenville Pike, police observed they were traveling at 85 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone, and the vehicle was pulling away from them appearing to straddle the centerline of the road.

Due to the high speeds and the offense for which Kemmer was wanted, police then opted to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.

The complaint states police then went to Kemmer’s residence and spoke to a family member who reported that Kemmer was not home and was out in the Chrysler 300 that was registered to him.

On October 16, police made contact with a known individual who had related to other law enforcement that he was a passenger in Kemmer’s vehicle the night of the pursuit. The individual was then interviewed and told police that he looked down, after Kemmer sped away from the police vehicle, and saw Kemmer was driving 113 miles per hour. He also said Kemmer passed a car that was turning on the shoulder near Stoney Lonesome Road, then continued to a friend’s house where he drove his car down behind a house, the complaint states.

Kemmer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:28 p.m. on January 13, on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary (four counts)

– Careless Driving, Summary (four counts)

– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (two counts)

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary

– Exceed Max Speed Limit by 50 MPH, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Unsafe Movement/Pass on Right, Summary

– Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on January 26, with Judge Quinn presiding.

RELATED:

Hearings for Two Local Residents Who Hindered Apprehension of Wanted Probation Absconder Continued

Police: Wanted Probation Absconder Injures Two Officers During Arrest, Two Others Charged With Hindering Apprehension

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.